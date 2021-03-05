Though some may want Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to just stick to sports, the defending NBA champion appears intent to only get more involved in the political realm.

On Friday, James released a powerful message in tandem with his More Than A Vote initiative, taking direct aim at one side of the highly polarized political conversation in the United States.

Thank you to all my Brothers and Sisters at More Than a Vote and everyone who stands with us. So much work to do! #Morethananathlete 🙏🏾✊🏾🖤👑 https://t.co/RI8XZ11VnO — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2021

“They saw what we’re capable of,” James says in the video, speaking specifically about getting out the Black American vote in the 2020 presidential election. “And they fear it. So this isn’t the time to put your feet up or to think posting hashtags and black squares is enough. Because for us, this was never about one election. It’s always been more than a vote. The fight is just getting started, and we been ready. You with us?”

It’s a very powerful message, and it’s already clear that James is putting action behind the words.

According to CNN’s Dan Merica, James’ More Than A Vote is now turning its focus on the new string of laws proposed by Republican lawmakers that would further restrict voter access.

“The political organization founded by NBA superstar LeBron James and a host of other Black athletes and artists will kick off its post-2020 work with a focus on the wave of Republican-backed legislation aimed at restricting voter access in the wake of the latest presidential election,” Merica wrote. “More Than A Vote will use the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta to draw attention to recent efforts by Republican lawmakers in Georgia to make it harder for people to vote by pushing for restrictive election laws. The group is kicking off a campaign named Protect Our Power, which, in addition to fighting these laws in states across the country, will look to mobilize Black voters in off-year and municipal elections.”

The new video will make its television premiere during this weekend’s All-Star Game. James and company know that it has the chance to impact countless people who will be tuning into the star-studded affair.

“We are in a position to let the world know and, in particular, let people who are new to the process or not as engaged with politics know, that these fights around voter suppression don’t just take place during an election year,” said Addisu Demissie, the executive director of More Than A Vote.

Michael Tyler, a spokesman for the group, added that it is hoping to clarify that while “there has been a change of leadership at the federal level, in order to secure lasting justice, people have to maintain a sense of engagement at the local and state level year in and year out.”

James has become more and more politically active in recent years. This new campaign makes it abundantly clear that he is determined to maintain active in order to help make positive change in his country.

It’s inspiring and empowering to see.