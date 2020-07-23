Video: Dion Waiters Dazzles as He Scores First Lakers Bucket in Epic Fashion

Dion Waiters is one of the newest members of the Los Angeles Lakers, and the sharpshooting veteran scored his first points for the team in incredible fashion on Thursday night.

Waiters hit an impressive step-back jumper during his team’s exhibition game versus the Dallas Mavericks.

Waiters signed with the Lakers as a free agent after a rocky start to the 2019-20 season.

He began the year as a member of the Miami Heat, but behavioral issues forced the team to suspend him on multiple occasions. He was then sent to the Memphis Grizzlies prior to the trade deadline and was promptly released.

Tonight’s action serves as the first time Waiters has been able to play in the Purple and Gold despite being on the roster since early March.

Of course, the reason why is because the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to the absences of Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley, Waiters will certainly get the chance to carve out a meaningful role for himself.

In his career, Waiters has averaged 13.2 points. 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Ideally, he’ll provide potent scoring and zero distractions for the Lakers as they look to continue their bid for the 2020 NBA championship.