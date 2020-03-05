- Report: Dion Waiters Agrees to Deal With Los Angeles Lakers
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Gushes Over LeBron James, Calls Him Top-3 Player in World
- Dwight Howard Claims Anthony Davis Has Given LeBron James ‘New Life’
- LeBron James Says He’s Been Practicing 40-Foot 3-Pointers
- WNBA Star Questions Friendships With Those Who Don’t Respect LeBron James
- LaVar Ball Makes Ridiculous Statement, Says Sons Don’t Have ‘Man Bodies’ Because of White Mother
- Danny Green Admits He Hasn’t Played Up to His Potential With Lakers This Season
- LaVar Ball Says LeBron James Deserves MVP, Lakers ‘Ain’t Gonna Do Nothing Without Him’
- Report: LeBron James’ Relationship With Lakers Ownership ‘Most Connected’ of His Career
- Report: LeBron James Was ‘Angry’ Because of Lakers’ Self-Inflicted Drama Last Year
Report: Dion Waiters Agrees to Deal With Los Angeles Lakers
-
- Updated: March 5, 2020
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, free agent guard Dion Waiters has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Free agent Dion Waiters has agreed on a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2020
The Lakers had been searching for a secondary ball-handler behind James, and it looks like they have chosen Waiters over other free agents such as J.R. Smith and Jamal Crawford.
Waiters has career averages of 13.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game and will likely split minutes with current backup point guard Rajon Rondo.
The team recently waived reserve guard Troy Daniels in order to free up a roster spot for Waiters.
His first chance to see action will be Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.