Report: Dion Waiters Agrees to Deal With Los Angeles Lakers

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, free agent guard Dion Waiters has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers had been searching for a secondary ball-handler behind James, and it looks like they have chosen Waiters over other free agents such as J.R. Smith and Jamal Crawford.

Waiters has career averages of 13.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game and will likely split minutes with current backup point guard Rajon Rondo.

The team recently waived reserve guard Troy Daniels in order to free up a roster spot for Waiters.

His first chance to see action will be Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.