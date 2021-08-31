Video: Determined Carmelo Anthony seen putting in work for 1st time in Lakers gear

The Los Angeles Lakers released a first look at Carmelo Anthony working out in Lakers gear.

Anthony, who signed a one-year deal with the Lakers this offseason, looks to be in great shape while knocking down jumpers in the video.

The Lakers brought in Anthony as part of a major roster overhaul after getting knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Anthony, Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington and Trevor Ariza will provide the Lakers with a solid veteran presence off the bench this season.

Last season for the Portland Trail Blazers, Anthony averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The 10-time All-Star should give the Lakers a solid scoring boost in the 2021-22 season.