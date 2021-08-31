- Video: Determined Carmelo Anthony seen putting in work for 1st time in Lakers gear
- Why Rajon Rondo is just what the doctor ordered for the Lakers
- Here’s a sneak peek at LeBron James and the Lakers in NBA 2K22
- Jayson Tatum shows off his new tattoo honoring strong bond with Kobe Bryant
- Report: Rajon Rondo to sign 1-year deal to join Lakers for 2021-22 season
- Jake Paul issues emphatic reaction to finding out that LeBron James tweeted about his fight
- Report: Lakers are team to keep eye on if Nets and DeAndre Jordan reach contract buyout
- LeBron’s live reaction during Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight
- Video: New Orleans Pelicans fans refuse to purchase Anthony Davis’ Ruffles flavor while stocking up for Hurricane Ida
- Danny Green unveils incredible Lakers championship tattoo that’s right next to his Kobe Bryant tribute
Video: Determined Carmelo Anthony seen putting in work for 1st time in Lakers gear
-
- Updated: August 30, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers released a first look at Carmelo Anthony working out in Lakers gear.
Melo getting buckets in the Purple and Gold 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/Mi6aqdXw5P
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 30, 2021
Anthony, who signed a one-year deal with the Lakers this offseason, looks to be in great shape while knocking down jumpers in the video.
The Lakers brought in Anthony as part of a major roster overhaul after getting knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last season.
Anthony, Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington and Trevor Ariza will provide the Lakers with a solid veteran presence off the bench this season.
Last season for the Portland Trail Blazers, Anthony averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.
The 10-time All-Star should give the Lakers a solid scoring boost in the 2021-22 season.