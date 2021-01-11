   Video: DeMarcus Cousins ejected after striking LeBron James in the head - Lakers Daily
Video: DeMarcus Cousins ejected after striking LeBron James in the head

DeMarcus Cousins and LeBron James

Not long after Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins received a technical foul for scuffling with the Los Angeles LakersMarkieff Morris, Cousins was ejected from the contest for striking the Lakers’ LeBron James in the head.

James’ attempted drive to the basket was interrupted by Cousins’ sweeping effort to presumably block the shot of James, an effort that was wildly off target.

After going to the line, James split his two free throws, then knocked down a 3-pointer after the Lakers were given the ball to make it 29-23 early in the second quarter.

The Cousins-Morris dustup took place with just over two minutes left in the first quarter.