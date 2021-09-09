Darren Collison seen scrimmaging with multiple Lakers players at team facility

Free agent point guard Darren Collison was reportedly seen scrimmaging with multiple Los Angeles Lakers players at the team’s facility recently.

6 second clip of a scrimmage that happened at Lakers facility Tues that included among others: THT, Monk, Nunn, Chaundee Brown, McClung, Reaves, and… yes, we confirmed that Darren Collison was there (hard to identify him but he’s in this clip) 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/1w6hUmd11p — #Lakers Podcast 🏀💜💛 (@HashtagLakerPod) September 9, 2021

The Lakers have been linked to Collison for some time, so it’s not a huge surprise to see him at the team’s facility. One can only wonder if this is a sign that he is getting close to finalizing a deal with the team for the upcoming season.

The 34-year-old would be a welcome addition to the roster, as he would bring plenty of experience to the roster. The only issue is that he has not played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season.

The former first-round pick has career averages of 12.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has been a consistent performer throughout his entire time in the NBA.

If the Lakers wind up signing Collison, it will be interesting to see what type of role they carve for him.