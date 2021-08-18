Report: Lakers worked out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James for potential roster spot

The Los Angeles Lakers could use another point guard on the roster behind Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn, and Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James are all veterans that could fill the role.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are actively surveying the landscape to eventually fill out the roster with more depth, and have done so in recently working out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” wrote Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. “A signing is not imminent, sources said. The Lakers could also elect to bring players into training camp to fight for the last few roster spots. “The Lakers, who have 12 players under guaranteed contracts, will go into the 2021-22 season carrying 14 players in order to maintain flexibility, sources said. Each team can carry a maximum of 15 players and two two-way players.”

According to Haynes, Thomas worked out with LeBron James and Westbrook in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Thomas would be the highest profile acquisition of the three, and he played for the Lakers during the 2017-18 season.

Collison, who retired after the 2018-19 season, could be interested in making a comeback, and Mike James spent the end of last season with the Brooklyn Nets.