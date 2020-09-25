Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took on the challenge of guarding Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray down the stretch of Game 4, and it paid off as the Lakers held on for a 114-108 victory.

The win gave the Lakers a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, but without James’ initiative to guard Denver’s hottest player, they may not have won.

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo praised James and explained how he set the tone for the team late in the fourth quarter.

"I think it changed when LeBron went to Murray." @RajonRondo on what the difference was down the stretch for the #Lakers. pic.twitter.com/OhVRDJirWw — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 25, 2020

“I think it changed when LeBron went to Murray,” Rondo said. “A [6-foot-8] guy, physical player on him. It was tough to make those shots he’s made on all the small guards. “Bron took the challenge and set the tone and we were able to get some stops and get out and run.”

Murray finished the game with 32 points, but he did not make a field goal after draining a 10-footer with 6:27 to play.

He did hit four free throws down the stretch, but James was able to keep him quiet on the offensive end.

It was a much-needed effort from the Lakers superstar, and now his team has a 3-1 series lead because of it.

The Lakers will look to close out the Western Conference Finals in Game 5 on Saturday.