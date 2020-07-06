Video: Chris Paul Reveals Why He Was Angry When Infamous Trade to Lakers Was Vetoed

In a recent episode of “Knuckleheads,” All-Star Chris Paul revealed why he was so angry after his infamous trade to the Los Angeles Lakers was vetoed in 2011.

“I was on the phone with my brother and my agent and all that,” Paul recalled after hearing he got traded to the Lakers in 2011. “We figuring out a plane to get to New Orleans to get us to L.A. My agent clicked over, said hold on, clicked over and then he came back on and he was like, stuttering. And we was hot. We was hot. Me and Kobe had talked, you know what I’m saying? We had talked already and all that. And it was a lot. It was a lot.”

Paul, 35, is one of the best point guards in NBA history. Back in his prime, he nearly got the chance to play alongside five-time champion Kobe Bryant.

Although the New Orleans Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers agreed on a multi-team trade to send Paul to the Lakers in 2011, former league commissioner David Stern detonated the deal.

The 6-foot-1 point guard ended up getting shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2011. The Clippers competed in multiple playoff battles with Paul, though the team never made it to the Western Conference Finals.

Now, the veteran is playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is posting 17.7 points, 6.8 assists and 4.9 boards per game this season. The Thunder hold the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Thunder and Lakers could find themselves sparring in the postseason. Paul and Lakers forward LeBron James are really good friends.

The 2019-20 season resumes later this month in Orlando, Fla.