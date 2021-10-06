Video: Carmelo Anthony’s 1st bucket in a Lakers uniform is a thing of beauty

Carmelo Anthony made sure that his first bucket as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers was something to remember.

The Lakers and Phoenix Suns are doing battle in a preseason matchup, with the Lakers hoping that their effort is better than what they showed against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Anthony was signed by the Lakers during the offseason after resurrecting a career that appeared to be at an end. His last two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers showed that he can still make an impact on the court.

At age 37, Anthony finally gets to play on the same NBA team with LeBron James, one of his closest friends. That bond has developed over the past two decades, with the two players among the top three picks in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Although Anthony could come off the bench once the season gets underway, his ability to give the Lakers experienced depth and quality play could help the team capture its second league title in the past three seasons.