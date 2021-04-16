- Video: Anthony Davis trolls LeBron James in hilarious fashion during Lakers-Celtics game
- Updated: April 16, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis may be out with a calf strain and Achilles tendonosis, but it isn’t preventing him from having a little fun.
During Thursday’s contest against the Boston Celtics, he playfully trolled his fellow superstar teammate LeBron James.
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 16, 2021
Davis has been unable to play since mid-February. Not coincidentally, the Lakers have struggled without him.
His ability to score, both one on one and in transition, rebound and defend is absolutely vital to the team’s hopes of repeating as NBA champs.
The good news is that Davis was cleared today to fully participate in all basketball activities, which means that his return to game action seems imminent.
James has also been out for the last few weeks due to a severe high ankle sprain. There has been no definitive timetable for his return, although he may reportedly return towards the end of the month.