Video: Anthony Davis seen working hard, looking dangerous as he knocks down several 3-pointers in a row

The Los Angeles Lakers had a dismal 2021-22 NBA season, and while point guard Russell Westbrook became something of a scapegoat for the team’s woes, another big reason why the team struggled so much was because superstar big man Anthony Davis could not stay on the court.

The elite but oft-injured big man missed just over half of the regular season, and the team clearly was not the same without him. The good news is that Davis is healthy now and seems to be taking full advantage of the time has has to improve this offseason.

In a video that was recently shared on social media, the eight-time All-Star can be seen knocking down multiple 3-point shots. Though he’s been a solid 3-point shooter at times in his career, he’s really struggled in that area in recent years.

Based on the video, that may soon change.

Anthony Davis locked in! Every completed rep with The Art of Shooting is one step closer to a GOAL. I never take it lightly when players trust me to make changes to their jumpers.🎯 -Stay locked in! @AntDavis23 #NBA #LethalShooter pic.twitter.com/1XOmFpxEwn — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) July 13, 2022

The Lakers have been at the center of numerous trade rumors so far this offseason, and it appears that they are most interested in trying to trade for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

If the Lakers were to get such a deal done and have a healthy Davis going into the 2022-23 season, they would likely once again find themselves regarded as title contenders.

At the same time, a healthy Davis could be all it takes for the Lakers to become one of the better teams in the league once again. He’s incredibly dominant when he is healthy and focused. Sadly, the Lakers have not had anything close to that version of Davis since the 2019-20 season when they won the NBA title.

Over the last two seasons, Davis has played a total of 76 regular season games. Though seeing him work on 3-pointers is fun, Lakers fans would surely be just as happy to see him focus on training his body to be more resilient to the wear and tear of a typical NBA season.