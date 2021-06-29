Video: Anthony Davis says he won’t switch numbers because he wants No. 3 jersey ‘hanging’ in rafters

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis said recently that he wont be changing his jersey number anytime soon.

The reason is because he wants his current jersey, the No. 3 jersey, hanging in the rafters one day.

“The plan is to have No. 3 hanging in the rafters,” Davis said during a recent video game stream.

Davis is certainly on pace for that honor. When healthy, he has been outstanding throughout his first two seasons with the Lakers. The 28-year-old has averaged 24.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game with the team.

He has contributed his stellar defense on the other side of the ball as well.

Davis, of course, was a key ingredient to the Los Angeles’ title run in 2020. For that reason alone, he will never be forgotten amongst Lakers fans. If he really wants to solidify his chances at getting his jersey in the rafters, it would serve him well to help bring another title home for the organization.

Davis has been named an All-Star every year of his NBA career with the exception of his rookie campaign.

His comment on his jersey number comes a few weeks after fellow Lakers superstar LeBron James announced that he will be changing numbers for the 2021-22 season. James will switch from No. 23 to No. 6.

The Lakers have their sights set on the 2021-22 campaign after taking an exit in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.