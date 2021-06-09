Report: LeBron James makes major change regarding what jersey number he’ll wear for Lakers next season

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is reportedly changing his jersey number for next season.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the All-Star forward will switch from No. 23 to No. 6.

“Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is changing his jersey number from No. 23 to No. 6 next season, sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tim Cato,” wrote Charania. “Anthony Davis is expected to remain No. 3.”

James started sporting No. 23 during his high school career in honor of Michael Jordan. It is the same number he donned during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, he had to wear No. 6 when he went to the Miami Heat because the team had already retired his previous jersey number. When he went back home to Cleveland, he reverted to No. 23.

Upon joining the Lakers in 2018, he opted for No. 23 again.

But when Los Angeles acquired Davis in 2019, who had worn the same number for his entire NBA career, James was willing to give the jersey number up for his new teammate. Nike, who manufactures the team’s uniforms, nixed the proposal for financial and production reasons. As a result, Davis chose No. 3 instead and James continued to wear No. 23.

Last December, James declared that he was still planning to give Davis the jersey number.

While Davis is currently expected to keep the No. 3 jersey, it wouldn’t be all that shocking to see him revert back to No. 23 in the future.