LeBron James’ proposed plan to give his No. 23 jersey to his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis will have to wait a year due to Nike’s inability to make it happen for this season.

James had made his intent concerning the number change known last year, adding that he’d planned to take the number he wore during his Miami Heat seasons: No. 6. That changed when Nike offered an update on the situation.

.@KingJames says he's still gonna give his No. 23 jersey to AD after this season. Bron was going to switch back to No. 6 last summer before Nike delayed the plan because it "could not accommodate the request," per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/eGSQTFmXkt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2020

James’ original reason for choosing the No. 23 was to honor his idol Michael Jordan with James wearing the number during his tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers and his first two seasons with the Lakers.

Over the course of his first 17 seasons, James has achieved career numbers that now put him in contention to rival Jordan for the greatest basketball player ever.

That comfort level may be a reason why he’s content to give up a number that’s served him well. It would also be a tribute to a teammate he deeply respects and who helped him lead the Lakers to their first title in a decade.

While one particular uniform number may have some significance to James and Davis, most Lakers fans are content to see the two future Hall of Famers simply take the court and help the Lakers win.