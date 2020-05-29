Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence, Indicates She’s Heartbroken Over George Floyd’s Death

It’s been a traumatic year for Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.

Recently, Vanessa Bryant broke her silence on the death of George Floyd, indicating that she was heartbroken that the man lost his life.

The news of Floyd’s death erupted on Tuesday after video surfaced showing police brutality.

According to police, Floyd had a medical incident during an attempted arrest on Monday. However, video of the exchange showed an officer with his knee pinned down on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

In the clip, the helpless man is heard crying out that he cannot breathe. Yet, the officer failed to loosen his grip on the 46-year-old. Moments later, Floyd lost consciousness.

The devastating ordeal has sent sent shockwaves throughout the country. As a matter of fact, four-time MVP LeBron James posted a passionate political message regarding Floyd’s death.

Although celebrities are having to regularly speak out on these horrific events, the dream is that these sincere comments will lead to justice and change.