- Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence, Indicates She’s Heartbroken Over George Floyd’s Death
- Video: Kendrick Perkins Loses It After Max Kellerman Takes Kawhi Leonard Over LeBron James
- Lakers Coach Heavily Praises Kawhi Leonard, Compares Him to LeBron James and Kobe Bryant
- Austin Rivers: ‘I’m Not Enjoying LeBron’s Greatness Right Now’
- Report: NBA Players Concerned There Will Be ‘Double Standard’ When It Comes to Testing Role Players vs. Superstars
- Jared Dudley, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris Seen Practicing Together at Lakers Facility
- Damian Lillard Says LeBron James Deserves to Win MVP This Season
- Markieff Morris Breaks His Silence, Says Lakers Would Sweep Clippers in Playoff Matchup
- Alex Caruso Discusses the Countless Celebrities He’s Been Blessed to Meet Due to the ‘LeBron Factor’
- Vince Carter Explains What LeBron James Would Have to Do to Pass Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence, Indicates She’s Heartbroken Over George Floyd’s Death
-
- Updated: May 29, 2020
It’s been a traumatic year for Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.
Recently, Vanessa Bryant broke her silence on the death of George Floyd, indicating that she was heartbroken that the man lost his life.
The news of Floyd’s death erupted on Tuesday after video surfaced showing police brutality.
According to police, Floyd had a medical incident during an attempted arrest on Monday. However, video of the exchange showed an officer with his knee pinned down on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
In the clip, the helpless man is heard crying out that he cannot breathe. Yet, the officer failed to loosen his grip on the 46-year-old. Moments later, Floyd lost consciousness.
The devastating ordeal has sent sent shockwaves throughout the country. As a matter of fact, four-time MVP LeBron James posted a passionate political message regarding Floyd’s death.
Although celebrities are having to regularly speak out on these horrific events, the dream is that these sincere comments will lead to justice and change.