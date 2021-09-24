Undercover fan leaks footage of Lakers minicamp practice in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is hosting a team minicamp in Las Vegas this offseason, and there has been footage of the practices released on Twitter.

Lakers are practicing at my school pic.twitter.com/VVtuLEuvpo — Chris (@LakeShowChris_) September 24, 2021

James, a four-time NBA champion, is trying to get his team ready for training camp next week.

The Lakers made several additions to their roster this offseason, including Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza, and it’s clear that James is trying to get everyone on the same page ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Los Angeles will need to establish chemistry if it wants to make a title run this coming season, and the organized minicamp appears to be a great way to start that process.

The Lakers won the NBA title in the 2019-20 season, but they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Lakers training camp will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 28.