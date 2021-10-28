Udonis Haslem’s immediate reaction to random guy yelling ‘f–k you’ to LeBron James while they were eating

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem has been with the team for almost two decades.

He has experienced a lot during his time with the organization, and he was there during Miami’s run with its iconic Big 3.

Haslem recently spoke with Tyler R. Tynes of GQ and revealed that there was one time that he had to stand up for LeBron James during the Big 3 era.

“We were all walking from grabbing something to eat one day, and some dude shouted, ‘Hey LeBron,’ and Bron looked over, and soon as he did the dude said ‘f— you!’ to Bron,” Haslem explained. “Dude said that to Bron outta nowhere! So, now I’m walking. And in my mind, I’m saying to myself, ‘I’ll never let that happen again here.’ And then I understood what he goes through because if someone randomly does that to me going down the street I don’t know what’ll happen. If this the s— he gotta deal with, I’ma have his back. I said, ‘F— you!’ back to the dude. Bron ain’t say nothing.”

Haslem is widely regarded as a fantastic teammate and leader, and it’s clear why. It seems like he has always had his teammates’ backs.

The 41-year-old is still an active player today, although he rarely gets into games. He brings a lot to the table for the Heat as a veteran voice.

As for James, he’s currently pursuing another ring with the Los Angeles Lakers. The future Hall of Famer is trying to capture his fifth NBA title.

L.A.’s season is off to a rocky start, but James is certainly going to do everything in his power to turn things around. The 17-time All-Star is currently battling an ankle injury, but there is reportedly some optimism that he’ll be able to suit up on Friday.