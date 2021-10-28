- Lakers rumors: NBA insider provides encouraging update on LeBron James’ return from injury
- Updated: October 28, 2021
A new report indicates that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could be back on the court for the team’s Friday night home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski offered his insight on the network’s “NBA Today” program, with James out of the lineup for the Lakers’ last two games with an ankle injury.
“I’m told there’s some optimism that LeBron James will be able to return to the Lakers lineup Friday against the Cavaliers,” Wojnarowski said.
James also had injury issues during the last two months of the 2020-21 regular season and was hoping to start the season strong.
Entering Friday’s game, the Lakers hope to even their mark at 3-3 after dropping a 123-115 decision to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.