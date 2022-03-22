Back when the Los Angeles Lakers were looking for a new head coach prior to the 2019-20 NBA season, one of the key names that was believed to be at the center of the search was Tyronn Lue.

Of course, Lue coached Lakers superstar LeBron James for multiple seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the two won a title together for the Cavs in 2016 against the Golden State Warriors. However, despite that previous success, Lue decided not to accept the Lakers’ offer to coach the team.

Lue recently revealed some of the reasons why he decided to turn down the Lakers’ approach.

“The Lakers [saw it] more so as like [I’m just] coming to coach LeBron,” Lue told ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “No, I’m coming to win. I just didn’t think I was treated fairly. And I wasn’t just going to accept any offer just to get a job. “I just thought I was better than that.”

Lue’s comments come at a time when Vogel is under serious fire. Vogel has struggled all season to find successful lineups for the Lakers, who currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 31-41 record.

It seems like Vogel’s time with the Lakers is quickly coming to a close. On Monday, it was reported that current Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is seen as a probable candidate should the Lakers and Vogel part ways. Only time will tell what will happen with Vogel after the 2021-22 season.

As for Lue, he has managed to overcome massive injuries to his roster on the Los Angeles Clippers throughout the season. Despite being without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for much of the current campaign, the Clippers are currently ahead of the Lakers in the Western Conference standings and sport a 36-37 record.