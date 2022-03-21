Report: Quin Snyder seen as probable candidate should Lakers and Frank Vogel part ways

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled in the 2021-22 season, and that has opened the door for Lakers head coach Frank Vogel to be let go at the end of the campaign.

If that were to happen, NBA insider Marc Stein believes that current Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder could be an option to replace Vogel in Los Angeles.

“I’ve likewise heard Snyder’s name posed as a probable Los Angeles Lakers candidate should the Lakers and Frank Vogel part ways after what has been a nightmare season in Hollywood,” Stein wrote.

Synder would be an interesting hire for the Lakers, as the veteran coach has shown he can make a team a perennial contender as he has done in Utah. Despite that, Snyder doesn’t have a ring to show for it, and the Jazz were upset in the second round of the playoffs last season despite being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Still, Snyder is a solid coach, as he has compiled a career record of 368-257 through his first eight seasons as the head coach of the Jazz.

This season, Utah is the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 45-26 record. That is much better than the Lakers’ current record of 30-41, which has the team in the 10th spot in the conference.

It will be interesting to see if there is anything that Vogel can do to save his job with Los Angeles, as it would likely take a long playoff run for the Lakers to consider bringing him back.

The Lakers have struggled without Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup at times this season, and Vogel has been unable to find the right fit with Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles.

Vogel won the NBA Finals with the Lakers in the 2019-20 season, but it appears his job security is in serious doubt based on Stein’s report.