Trae Young Calls LeBron James Greatest Ever, Says to ‘Give Credit Where It’s Due’

After watching another clutch performance by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Sunday, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young declared that James was the greatest basketball player ever.

The 35-year-old James scored 28 points, handed out nine assists, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots in the Lakers’ 112-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The win marked the Lakers’ first win over the Clippers this season and came against the lone team that’s defeated them twice during the 2019-20 campaign.

Besides the statistical evidence, James’ solid performance was marked by an aggressive approach on the court that saw the 17-year veteran diving on the court and taking charges. That type of playing style was part of what the Lakers were hoping for when they signed the free agent superstar in July 2018.

The potential Western Conference finals matchup pitted the conference’s top two teams against each other and boosted the Lakers’ lead over the Clippers to 6.5 games.

At just 21 years of age, Young is only in his second NBA season. Despite that youth, he’s producing at a level that could also put his name among the game’s all-time greats in the years ahead.

Young is averaging 29.4 points, 9.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest during the 2019-20 campaign.

For James, he’ll simply move forward enhancing his greatness, with the Lakers set to host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.