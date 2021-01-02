Now in his 18th NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is continuing to add to his basketball resume.

Kendrick Perkins, one of his former teammates, said that James is the most accomplished player in NBA history while giving an interesting analogy to illustrate how the four-time MVP is an example of the evolution of the game.

Perkins said that while Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell is a Cadillac, James is like a Tesla.

Russell is considered is one the greatest of all time in his own right. He might’ve been the greatest rebounder and shot-blocker ever, but he was not exactly a dominant offensive player.

James, on the other hand, can do it all. He may not be nearly as skilled offensively as some other all-time greats, but his scoring numbers are up there with all of them.

On Wednesday, he became the first NBA player to score in double figures in 1,000 consecutive games.

Thanks to his maniacal conditioning regimen, James is still playing at a high level at age 36, and he may continue to do so for a couple more years.