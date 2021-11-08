   Talen Horton-Tucker takes huge step in return from injury for Lakers - Lakers Daily
Talen Horton-Tucker Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have already hit some rocky waters in the 2021-22 season, and the team could use some good news.

Fortunately, Monday provided a positive development, as Talen Horton-Tucker was seen putting in some work during shootaround.

Moreover, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said that Horton-Tucker will be cleared for contact and practice on Tuesday. That’s certainly a major step in the right direction.

Vogel explained that Horton-Tucker will have to ease his way back into action upon being fully cleared, but he added that the youngster will be a part of L.A.’s rotation.

It remains to be seen how much longer the Lakers will have to get by without Horton-Tucker in game action, but it seems like the former second-round pick is on the right track.

Last season was Horton-Tucker’s second at the NBA level, but it was his first season playing in a substantial number of games. Over 65 contests, he posted averages of 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from 3-point range.

Upon his return to game action, he should provide the Lakers with a nice boost. L.A. is just 5-5 through 10 games and could use a shot in the arm.

Currently, the Lakers are without LeBron James, and it’s unclear how much longer that’s going to be the case. It seems possible that Horton-Tucker could return before James does.

Regardless, the team will definitely be happy when both guys are able to suit up. There are hopefully brighter days ahead for this squad.