Talen Horton-Tucker takes huge step in return from injury for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have already hit some rocky waters in the 2021-22 season, and the team could use some good news.

Fortunately, Monday provided a positive development, as Talen Horton-Tucker was seen putting in some work during shootaround.

Talen Horton-Tucker doing some dribbling with his right hand at Monday morning shootaround. pic.twitter.com/D3gltCiZMM — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 8, 2021

Moreover, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said that Horton-Tucker will be cleared for contact and practice on Tuesday. That’s certainly a major step in the right direction.

Frank Vogel says Talen Horton-Tucker will be cleared for contact and to practice tomorrow. There is no timetable yet for his return. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 8, 2021

Vogel explained that Horton-Tucker will have to ease his way back into action upon being fully cleared, but he added that the youngster will be a part of L.A.’s rotation.

Talen Horton-Tucker will begin contact practice on Tuesday, per Frank Vogel. Horton-Tucker has been out since the preseason following thumb surgery. Vogel said THT will have to be worked back in when fully cleared, but will certainly be a part of the rotation. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 8, 2021

It remains to be seen how much longer the Lakers will have to get by without Horton-Tucker in game action, but it seems like the former second-round pick is on the right track.

Last season was Horton-Tucker’s second at the NBA level, but it was his first season playing in a substantial number of games. Over 65 contests, he posted averages of 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from 3-point range.

Upon his return to game action, he should provide the Lakers with a nice boost. L.A. is just 5-5 through 10 games and could use a shot in the arm.

Currently, the Lakers are without LeBron James, and it’s unclear how much longer that’s going to be the case. It seems possible that Horton-Tucker could return before James does.

Regardless, the team will definitely be happy when both guys are able to suit up. There are hopefully brighter days ahead for this squad.