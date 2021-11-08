Frank Vogel stays mum when asked about when LeBron James will return from injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently without superstar LeBron James, and there isn’t a lot of clarity regarding how long the 36-year-old is going to be sidelined.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Monday that there is still no timetable for James’ return.

Frank Vogel says there is no update or timetable yet for LeBron James’ return. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 8, 2021

Obviously, L.A. would like to have James back as soon as possible. However, the team surely isn’t going to rush the process and risk a big setback.

Initially, a report suggested that James might miss about a week. Unfortunately, the Lakers’ former head strength and conditioning coach recently offered his take, and he thinks the veteran could be sidelined for a month or two.

The Lakers are certainly hoping to have James back sooner than that. The team is just 1-3 in games without him this season.

When he’s been on the floor, James has looked like his vintage self this season. He’s averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest over six games. He’s also shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from deep.

The 17-time All-Star battled health issues throughout the 2020-21 campaign, and the hope is that his injuries woes so far in the 2021-22 season aren’t a sign of what’s to come for the rest of the year.

L.A. is currently just 5-5 on the season and is looking to flip a switch. The team could really use a change of momentum. The Lakers will hope to get things moving in the right direction on Monday in a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. It’ll be a home game for L.A.