Talen Horton-Tucker explains why re-signing with the Lakers was a ‘no-brainer’

The Los Angeles Lakers recently re-signed guard Talen Horton-Tucker to a new three-year contract.

To him, deciding to remain with the Purple and Gold was a “no-brainer.”

“I feel like it was a no-brainer just to come back where I started and just kind of run it back,” Horton-Tucker said. “I want to win a championship… so being around this group of guys that we have is going to be a plus for me.”

Horton-Tucker, the 46th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, barely played during his rookie season, but he still got himself an NBA championship ring.

This past season, he became a valuable part of the rotation and often flashed his potential.

Horton-Tucker has the uncanny ability to get to the rim off the dribble. With a wingspan of 7-foot-1, he also has the ability to eventually become a very good defender.

The biggest key for him next season will be improving his shot, especially from 3-point range.

Keeping Horton-Tucker in the fold was also very important to the Lakers for another reason.

Many of the team’s offseason acquisitions are over 30 years of age. Horton-Tucker, on the other hand, is only 20.

With Russell Westbrook on board, the Lakers will need plenty of young legs who can run the floor with him and LeBron James.