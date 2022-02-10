Suns guard Cameron Payne decimates the Lakers after their latest awful loss: ‘They the worst team in the West’

The Los Angeles Lakers arguably hit a new low on Wednesday by losing to an undermanned Portland Trail Blazers squad.

It didn’t take long for the sports world to start crushing L.A. Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne absolutely destroyed the Lakers on Twitter following the Lakers’ embarrassing defeat.

This is the funniest thing I ever heard. As soon as Cam Payne heard he’s being recorded, he went from Mr Tough Guy, to the Softest Silky Bed Linen. Listen to his voice. Twitter is definitely undefeated. 🤝 to @GuruLakers for this gem.pic.twitter.com/zZxiP2KdeQ — Letting Go (@ProvideContext) February 10, 2022

“We the No. 1 team in the world, and you worried about the f—— Lakers,” Payne said. “They the worst team in the West.”

The Lakers lost to the Blazers by a score of 107-105 on Wednesday. While the Lakers were without Russell Westbrook, they did have superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in action.

James poured in 30 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Davis collected 17 points, seven boards, six assists and five blocks.

Still, Portland was unfazed. Blazers burgeoning guard Anfernee Simons led his team with 29 points.

As for Payne, the guard’s Suns have the best record in the league with a 44-10 mark. The Lakers, on the other hand, hold the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 26-30 record.

Of course, the Suns eliminated the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Payne, 27, is infamous for barking with James in the past. In fact, the 37-year-old James once had to remind Payne to stay in his place.

LeBron put Cam Payne in his place 😅 pic.twitter.com/HVi2dUOQx9 — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 23, 2021

It’s unclear what James’ thoughts are on Payne’s latest comments.

However, the Suns guard may have a soft spot for Westbrook, who has been receiving plenty of hate for the Lakers’ shortcomings. Payne and Westbrook were once teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder.