Video: Lakers crowd begs Russell Westbrook not to shoot 3-pointer in 4th quarter vs. Knicks
- Updated: February 5, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers made a miraculous comeback on Saturday against the New York Knicks, but Russell Westbrook wasn’t one of the reasons why it happened.
At one point, the crowd at Crypto.com Arena clearly yelled at him to not shoot the ball as he was thinking about launching a 3-pointer, which he did launch and miss.
The crowd screaming at Russ to not shoot the ball 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FRz6uYhgCT
— Mink Flow (@currypistonn) February 6, 2022
Westbrook has had one of his worst games of the season, missing all but one of his first 10 shots. He has also struggled from the free-throw line and missed two critical foul shots late.
The former MVP has been an asset for the Lakers many times this season, but his overall play has been somewhat up and down.
L.A. trailed by as many as 21 points at one time, but it drastically improved its defense and took control in the third quarter.
LeBron James returned to the lineup after missing the last few games with a knee ailment and has delivered a strong game, as has Anthony Davis.