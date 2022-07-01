Stephen Curry reacts to Lakers swiping away championship member of Warriors

On Thursday, as the NBA’s free-agency period opened up, the Los Angeles Lakers got Juan Toscano-Anderson to agree to sign with them.

Toscano-Anderson just won an NBA championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors, and Stephen Curry gave him some love on Twitter.

Always a champ and always doing it for Oakland…good luck my guy Juan T pic.twitter.com/thUW4OGyDi — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 1, 2022

The 6-foot-6 forward grew up in Northern California and played four seasons of college ball at Marquette University. After going undrafted in 2015, he spent some time playing internationally and in the G League before the Warriors added him to their roster for the 2019-20 season.

Toscano-Anderson contributed to them as a bench player who could make things happen at both ends of the floor, and he managed to shoot 40.2 percent from 3-point range during the 2020-21 season.

One of the reasons the Warriors were able to go all the way this year was their immense depth at the wing spot. Players such as Toscano-Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga, Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala and Damion Lee came in off the bench to give them 3-point shooting and defense to help their cause.

This past season, the Lakers lacked serviceable depth at both forward positions, as they had to make do with Trevor Ariza and Carmelo Anthony, both of whom looked washed up.

Toscano-Anderson may not be a game-changer for L.A., but he can help it hold down the fort, and at age 29, he is far younger than Ariza and Anthony, which by itself will help the team moving forward.