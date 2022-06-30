   Report: Lakers snag Warriors champion in free agency - Lakers Daily
Report: Lakers snag Warriors champion in free agency

Juan Toscano-Anderson Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have added Juan Toscano-Anderson to their roster in free agency.

Toscano-Anderson is a 6-foot-6 wing who played for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors this past season.

In three pro seasons, his 3-point shooting accuracy has fluctuated. He shot just 32.2 percent from beyond the arc in 2022 but managed to shoot an impressive 40.2 percent from that distance the year prior.

He is a native of Northern California, and he played his college ball at Marquette University before going undrafted in 2015.

Toscano-Anderson, whose mother is Mexican-American, spent a few years playing pro ball internationally before joining the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League.

He will give the Lakers some much-needed depth at the small forward position, and at age 29, he will also make one of the oldest rosters in recent NBA memory significantly younger.

Toscano-Anderson’s experience winning the world title this year certainly won’t hurt either.