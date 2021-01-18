The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers play each other on Monday night.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry gushed about the Lakers’ chemistry around the titanic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis ahead of the teams’ first matchup with each other in the 2020-21 season.

“They have championship confidence,” Curry said. “Once you get to that mountaintop, it’s kind of an unreal feeling to carry it over to the next season. Obviously, the consistency of how they play, the chemistry — obviously, they have new additions, but they have an identity, and they know how to play off each other. Obviously, LeBron and AD are playing at a very high level, but everyone is playing their role and doing their part. “It’s no coincidence they’re starting off well. It takes a lot to beat them. You have to come in with the right mentality and try and meet them at that level.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently compared the Lakers’ current squad to the Warriors during their historic 2015-16 campaign.

Curry, 32, knows all about the chemistry, confidence and commitment of championship teams.

Of course, he helped lead the Warriors to five consecutive Finals from 2015 to 2019. The Warriors won three titles during that span, including back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

The Lakers just won their first championship with James and Davis leading the charge. They dismantled the Miami Heat in six games during the 2020 NBA Finals in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Although the Lakers are outside of the bubble and in a different flow, they have maintained their dominance.

The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the league this season.