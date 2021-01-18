- Steve Kerr makes striking comparison between current Lakers team and 73-9 Warriors
- Updated: January 18, 2021
It is all too common in pro sports for the reigning champs to start their title defense with fatigue, a hangover, complacency, overconfidence or a combination thereof.
However, none of those maladies seem to be afflicting the Los Angeles Lakers.
In fact, it reminds Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr of the enviable state that his team was in during the 2015-16 NBA season.
Warriors face the Lakers tomorrow. Steve Kerr on LAL: "They have the confidence that comes with winning a championship and they don't have the fatigue that comes with winning multiple championships. This is really a sweet spot. Kind of where we found ourselves the year we won 73"
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 17, 2021
The previous year, the Warriors had won the NBA championship against an injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers squad.
The Warriors came into the new season white-hot at both ends of the floor and established a 73-9 regular season record.
Of course, they faltered in the NBA Finals, blowing a 3-1 lead and Game 7 on their home court to those same Cavs.
After a sluggish start to this season, the Lakers are looking like their championship selves again after winning their last four games in blowout fashion. As of Sunday, they rank fifth in offensive rating and tops in defensive rating.
L.A. will meet the current-day Warriors on Monday.