Stephen Curry defends Russell Westbrook, says it’s ‘kind of B.S.’ when fans make things personal

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has had a pretty horrible season so far. He is getting a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ remarkably disappointing season.

Westbrook recently expressed his displeasure with the amount of heckling that he has received from fans across the league and explained that some of it has crossed a line.

While some are taking his side, others are claiming that Westbrook’s play deserves to be criticized and poked at.

One player who recently came to Westbrook’s defense is none other than three-time champion and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry. Curry called the heckling “B.S.” when it stops being about basketball and starts becoming personal.

“The fan perspective, it is kind of B.S. when it crosses the line in terms of attacking somebody personally, their name, and not keeping it to just basketball,” Curry told Yahoo! Sports. “That’s why we’re all here is because of basketball. But at the end of the day, you have to do what you have to do to speak up for yourself and also understand that the guys that know what’s going on in this league respect the type of player he is. Russ definitely has my support.”

It’s no doubt a strong message, and it comes from one of the most popular players in the league. Curry is sending a clear message that he does not think it is okay what Westbrook is being subjected to.

The Lakers entered the 2021-22 season with championship aspirations. Now, it appears possible that they will miss out on the postseason entirely.

Right now, the team is holding onto a spot in the play-in tournament by a pretty slim margin. Considering the pace at which the Lakers are losing games right now, it’s possible their 2021-22 season will end once the regular season comes to a close.

Whenever their season does end up coming to an end, it seems like the Lakers and Westbrook will try to find a way to part ways.