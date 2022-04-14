Stephen Curry admits theres’ a ‘curiosity’ to the idea of playing with LeBron James

One interesting statement that came out of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ mouth recently was that above all other players in the NBA currently, the four-time MVP would love to play with Stephen Curry.

Of course, James and Curry have an incredible shared history which includes one of the most exciting NBA Finals rivalries in league history.

After James made it clear how much he’d love to play with Curry, the Golden State Warriors superstar initially seemed somewhat uninterested in the idea.

Since then, however, Curry has added a bit more insight into his feelings about potentially teaming up with James. This time, his answer leaves a bit more room for imagination.

Without a doubt, James and Curry joining forces would be an incredible thing to see in the NBA. Even though both players are in the later stages of their respective primes, they remain two of the most dominant players in the league.

This season with the Lakers, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. It was an incredible season from a personal statistics perspective for James. Unfortunately, it didn’t lead to success for the Lakers, and the team missed the postseason entirely.

As for Curry, he put up 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game during the 2021-22 regular season. His Warriors are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference entering the playoffs.

There is little doubt that if the two players were to team up in the near future, they would give themselves a chance to win an NBA title together.

Whether or not that ever comes to pass remains to be seen.