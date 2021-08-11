- Stephen Curry admits he’s ‘gonna cry’ after seeing Kent Bazemore celebrate signing with Lakers
Stephen Curry admits he’s ‘gonna cry’ after seeing Kent Bazemore celebrate signing with Lakers
- Updated: August 11, 2021
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry hilariously admitted that he was emotional after Kent Bazemore signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
View this post on Instagram
Curry and Bazemore were teammates during the 2020-21 season with the Warriors. The team had a rocky campaign, but it was an entertaining one.
Bazemore was a decent contributor for Golden State this past year. He averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 44.9 percent from the field and a whopping 40.8 percent from deep.
The Lakers are going to benefit greatly from his 3-point shooting abilities.
As for Curry, he is still with the Warriors and is chasing his fourth NBA title. Golden State figures to be a contender in the 2021-22 season.
Curry is coming off of a ridiculous 2020-21 campaign in which he won the scoring title. He averaged 32.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He made 48.2 percent of his shots from the field and a colossal 42.1 percent of his shots from 3-point land.
Both the Lakers and Warriors project to be elite teams in the Western Conference next season.