Stephen A. Smith’s priceless reaction to Alex Caruso getting caught with weed

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a hilarious reaction to the news of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso being arrested for possession of marijuana in Texas.

Smith has had a similar reaction to any marijuana-related incident in sports for years now. His reaction has become a running joke for fans of his show “First Take.”

Caruso was reportedly released shortly after his arrest.

It has been a frustrating several weeks for Caruso, as his Lakers were eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs earlier this month. He underperformed in the team’s first-round series loss to the Phoenix Suns, averaging just 5.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

For the 2020-21 regular season, Caruso averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Fans hope the 27-year-old can put the arrest behind him and shift his focus to the 2021-22 season.