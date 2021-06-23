Report: Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for possession of marijuana

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas for possession of cannabis.

The Lone Star State native is an inspiring Horatio Alger tale. He went undrafted out of Texas A&M University and found his way onto the roster of the Lakers’ G League team, the South Bay Lakers, in 2017.

Two seasons ago, he was called up to the big leagues amidst an injury-plagued season for the Lakers and played well, and he quickly became a huge fan favorite as a result.

Caruso had a nice campaign in 2020-21, improving his 3-point shooting and hitting on 40.1 percent of his attempts from downtown.

Unfortunately, like most of his teammates, he played poorly in the Lakers’ six-game defeat to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Unlike in California and 15 other U.S. states, possession of cannabis is still illegal in Texas.