- Report: Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for possession of marijuana
- Scottie Pippen doesn’t think Kevin Durant has surpassed LeBron James as NBA’s best player
- Report: Lakers big man being targeted overseas
- Report: Lakers expected to pursue Carmelo Anthony this offseason
- Magic Johnson says LeBron James has one more year before it’s Kevin Durant’s league
- Los Angeles Rams superstar sneak disses Kevin Durant while praising LeBron James
- Shaquille O’Neal on if he was Ben Simmons’ teammate after horrendous Game 7: ‘I would’ve knocked his a-s out’
- Video: Stephen A. Smith declares Devin Booker the next Kobe Bryant
- Magic Johnson says Lakers should pursue Chris Paul: ‘I’d tell Jeanie I’d ask some money for CP3’
- Report: Kyle Kuzma could be ready to move on from Lakers, looking for ‘new start’ with ‘bigger opportunity’
Report: Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for possession of marijuana
-
- Updated: June 22, 2021
On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas for possession of cannabis.
Alex Caruso has been arrested in Texas for possession of marijuana
(h/t @LakersSupply ) pic.twitter.com/iSfd1nQQIR
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 23, 2021
The Lone Star State native is an inspiring Horatio Alger tale. He went undrafted out of Texas A&M University and found his way onto the roster of the Lakers’ G League team, the South Bay Lakers, in 2017.
Two seasons ago, he was called up to the big leagues amidst an injury-plagued season for the Lakers and played well, and he quickly became a huge fan favorite as a result.
Caruso had a nice campaign in 2020-21, improving his 3-point shooting and hitting on 40.1 percent of his attempts from downtown.
Unfortunately, like most of his teammates, he played poorly in the Lakers’ six-game defeat to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Unlike in California and 15 other U.S. states, possession of cannabis is still illegal in Texas.