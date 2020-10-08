ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed that LeBron James can’t be the greatest basketball player of all time because he has played in the softest era of the NBA.

Smith responded to Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas’ declaration that James is the greatest to ever play the game and not the legendary Michael Jordan.

I believe @KingJames is playing in the SOFTEST era we have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/Xpb2VJp32V — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 8, 2020

“Eras matter,” Smith said. “And what I find most egregious, most blasphemous about Isiah Thomas’ statement is that he ignores the era he was playing in as far as I’m concerned. It was very physical, it was very volatile, it was an era made for the Kendrick Perkins of the world for crying out loud. “I’m talking about banging bodies, Jordan rules, people getting assaulted and only getting called for a foul. You know having a foul called against a person that assaulted them as opposed to today where you can get ejected for having bad breath. “LeBron James at 6-9, 260 pounds is playing in the softest era we have ever seen in NBA basketball. The fact that Isiah Thomas ignores that is beyond me.”

While James may not be playing in the same era as Jordan, he has still been wildly successful.

James is currently playing in his 10th NBA Finals and is just one win away from capturing his fourth NBA title.

The Lakers superstar should remain in the greatest of all time conversation, especially if he adds another ring to his collection this season.