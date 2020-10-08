The Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of winning the franchise’s 17th title. This would be the fourth NBA title for LeBron James and his third with a different team.

With James on the cusp of an unprecedented accomplishment, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas believes that the veteran forward will be officially the greatest player in NBA history, topping greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan.

The best and most “complete” player I have seen in my lifetime is @KingJames on and off the floor. He passed the eye test and the numbers confirm what my eyes have seen in every statistical category. #Goat let it be known! pic.twitter.com/wb2iuLoQ4M — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) October 8, 2020

Ironically, Thomas has had a longstanding beef with Jordan leading back to extremely physical playoff battles between the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls. The two NBA legends have never seen eye to eye and likely never will.

Jordan’s accomplishments have convinced many that he is truly the greatest of all time. Many could change their opinions if James leads the Lakers over the Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Obviously, the Lakers still have to get the best of the Heat in this best-of-seven series. Los Angeles has a 3-1 lead over Miami and is expected to come out on top in the Finals eventually.

However, if these NBA playoffs in the bubble have proven anything, anything can happen, and no team can be counted out, especially the Heat. Miami has been as resilient as any team in the NBA bubble and could make it a series with a win in Game 5.