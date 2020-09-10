Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo shared a message on Instagram following the Lakers’ Game 3 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Rondo was fantastic in the Lakers’ 112-102 win, as he scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and added nine assists.

His performance propelled the Lakers to a strong second-half performance to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Rondo had missed the Lakers’ eight seeding games as well as their first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers. He dealt with both a fractured thumb and back issue during that time.

However, Rondo has come back in full force against the Rockets. He contributed big time in the Lakers’ two wins in the series.

His veteran presence has been important for Los Angeles’ bench unit.

Rondo shared what has been the key for him since returning after last night’s wins.

The Lakers will look to take a 3-1 series lead on Thursday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.