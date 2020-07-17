J.R. Smith Highlights Major Difference in LeBron James’ Leadership Style Today on Lakers to Time on Cavs

Los Angeles Lakers newcomer J.R. Smith had the privilege of playing alongside LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although Smith has only been with the Lakers for a short period, he has noticed a huge difference in James’ leadership style.

Asked JR Smith to compare LeBron’s leadership style from Cleveland to today: “More than anything I just think he’s so much more patient in his delivery and how he goes about the process of the game … The pressure is off his shoulders, he can just be him." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 17, 2020

James, 35, left the Cavaliers for the Lakers in the summer of 2018.

Although James’ time with the Cavs included success, it also involved a ton of drama.

The four-time MVP dealt with the Cavs firing former head coach David Blatt in 2016, trading disgruntled All-Star Kyrie Irving in 2017 and overhauling the roster in 2018.

Smith stood next to James through the majority of the drama.

The pair competed in the NBA Finals for four straight years from 2015 to 2018. Their greatest accomplishment came in 2016 when they overturned a 3-1 hole to beat the star-studded Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Now, the duo will look to bring the Lakers a championship, something the franchise hasn’t had in a decade.

On the season, James is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. The Lakers currently have the best record in the Western Conference.