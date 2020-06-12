- Hong Kong Activist Slams ‘Hypocritical’ LeBron James for Only Caring About Money
- Updated: June 12, 2020
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong had some strong words against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Thursday.
Defending democracy is vital, but @KingJames only talks loud in the US. On China, not only is he silent, he actively shuts others up. He called @dmorey "misinformed" and "not really educated" for supporting #HongKong. All he cares about is money, not human rights. Hypocritical. https://t.co/vxVMWIjsjY
— Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) June 11, 2020
Wong accused James of not actually caring about activism or human rights.
While Wong may be frustrated with what James said about the issues in Hong Kong, James clearly isn’t trying to be an activist for strictly monetary purposes.
The Laker forward is famous for his charity work and especially for opening his I Promise School aimed at helping at-risk children.
Since the death of George Floyd due to unchecked police brutality, James has continued to be active on social media in support of Black Lives Matter protests.
In addition, James has started a campaign called More Than a Vote to help fight against voter suppression in the United States.
The focus for James and the Lakers will shift back to basketball in late July when the NBA resumes its season in Orlando.