Spencer Dinwiddie on Lakers: ‘When everything’s on the line, they can rise to a level that no other team can get to’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie had some major praise for his new team, claiming that the Lakers can “rise to a level that no other team can get to” when everything is on the line during the season.

“It’s a team that, when everything’s on the line, they can rise to a level that no other team can get to,” Dinwiddie said. “Obviously, they won the In-Season Tournament, have won big-time basketball the past couple years. Obviously, sometimes it’s hard to maintain that throughout a whole season, but at the end of the the day, they know how to win. That’s what you know. Every night they’re gonna get somebody’s best shot just because of the name that is on the uniform, and obviously you have arguably the greatest player of al time on the floor as well. So, a lot of guys are gonna give him personally their best shot as well.”

It’s a massive compliment from Dinwiddie, as he’s clearly kept his eye on the Lakers from a distance over the last few NBA seasons.

There’s no doubt that the Lakers showed that ability last season, as they earned the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference by making a major run following the trade deadline.

The team ended up in the Western Conference Finals, knocking off the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the playoffs to get there.

That’s not the only time in the LeBron James era that the Lakers have shown an ability to win in tough conditions.

Los Angeles won the NBA Finals back in the 2019-20 season in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble in a season that was unlike any other in NBA history after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lakers would love to show that they can make a run this season in the playoffs, especially with James and Davis both staying fairly healthy to this point.

Dinwiddie was dealt to the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline, but he was bought out by the team, allowing him to become a free agent.

The Nets acquired former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder and veteran forward Thaddeus Young in the Dinwiddie deal at the deadline.

The Lakers were able to swoop in and nab Dinwiddie – the team’s top target – in the buyout market to help Los Angeles compete for a title this season.

In the 2023-24 campaign, Dinwiddie appeared in 48 games for Brooklyn. He averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from beyond the arc.

While it’s not completely clear what Dinwiddie’s role will be with the team, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham did share that he’d consider some three-guard lineups featuring Dinwiddie, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell.

The Lakers’ head coach spoke highly of Dinwiddie’s ability to defend, which is something the Lakers have missed at the guard spot with Gabe Vincent missing most of the 2023-24 season due to a knee injury.

Hopefully, Dinwiddie will be able to contribute to another Lakers playoff run this season. Right now, Los Angeles sits in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 28-26 record.