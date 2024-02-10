More details leak as Lakers land their ‘top target’ on buyout market in Spencer Dinwiddie

More details have emerged on the Los Angeles Lakers’ reported signing of guard Spencer Dinwiddie for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Dinwiddie, who was dealt to the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline, agreed to a buyout and is expected to clear waivers soon. The Brooklyn Nets acquired Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young in the Dinwiddie deal at the deadline.

The Lakers reportedly are giving Dinwiddie $1.5 million for the rest of the season to help the team’s guard depth.

According to a report, the Lakers were able to give Dinwiddie more than a minimum contract due to not using their full non-taxpayer mid-level exception when they signed guard Gabe Vincent in free agency this past offseason.

Spencer Dinwiddie is signing for $1.5 million for the second half of the Lakers season, sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. The Lakers were able to offer Dinwiddie more than a minimum contract due to not using their full non-taxpayer mid-level exception on Gabe Vincent. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 10, 2024

It’s possible that being able to offer more than the minimum helped the Lakers in their negotiations with Dinwiddie.

“The Lakers were among several playoff teams — including the Dallas Mavericks — that seriously pursued Dinwiddie with an opportunity for a significant role on the roster,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha and Shams Charania wrote. “He was the Lakers’ top target on the buyout market after the team struck out ahead of the trade deadline, according to team sources not authorized to speak publicly.”

While the Lakers didn’t make a trade at this year’s deadline, the team is still boosting its roster by adding Dinwiddie.

The veteran guard fills an immediate need for Los Angeles, as the team has needed another ball-handler at the guard position with Vincent missing most of the 2023-24 season to date with a knee injury.

There’s still a chance that Vincent will return this season, but the Lakers are making sure that they have insurance behind Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell by adding a player like Dinwiddie.

The former second-round pick has playoff experience, which should help the Lakers as they look to make a run up the Western Conference standings this season.

Once Dinwiddie officially signs with Los Angeles, the team will have a full roster with 15 players officially under contract.

This season, Dinwiddie appeared in 48 games for Brooklyn. He averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game for the Nets while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from beyond the arc.

If Dinwiddie can shoot the ball at a higher rate in Los Angeles, he could carve out a significant role for the team down the stretch of the season.