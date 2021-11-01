   Social media loses it as LeBron James clone is spotted in crowd at Staples Center - Lakers Daily
On Halloween night, one should expect the unexpected, even during a Los Angeles Lakers game at Staples Center.

A doppelganger of LeBron James was spotted near the Lakers’ bench, and social media had a field day.

James has had a relatively quiet night, especially on the offensive end, as he did not shoot the ball well.

However, he still found the right opportunity to give the hometown crowd a big thrill, as he threw down a reverse slam dunk on the fast break at one point.

Overall, it has been no contest, as the Lakers quickly established a big lead against the visiting Houston Rockets and maintained it into the fourth quarter.

Defense has been the key for L.A., as it was on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers have held the Rockets to a very low point total, just as they suffocated the Cavs late in their previous contest.

A win tonight would move the Lakers over .500 for the first time this season. It would be a welcome development, given the slow start the team got off to and the high expectations surrounding it.