- Social media loses it as LeBron James clone is spotted in crowd at Staples Center
- Video: LeBron James throws insane reverse dunk in Lakers game vs. Rockets
- Report: Lakers make huge change as they announce revamped starting lineup vs. Rockets
- Lakers release injury report for Sunday’s game vs. Rockets
- LeBron James says ‘something is really wrong’ with Russell Westbrook after seeing him crip walk during Lakers game
- Anthony Davis responds to the comparisons between himself and Evan Mobley
- Video: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook lose it as Dwight Howard swishes 3 in 4th quarter
- Damian Lillard subtly responds to LeBron James claiming nobody wanted Carmelo Anthony
- Anonymous scout compares Russell Westbrook to ‘volcano’ waiting to erupt, says Lakers will lose in 1st round of playoffs
- Udonis Haslem’s immediate reaction to random guy yelling ‘f–k you’ to LeBron James while they were eating
Social media loses it as LeBron James clone is spotted in crowd at Staples Center
-
- Updated: October 31, 2021
On Halloween night, one should expect the unexpected, even during a Los Angeles Lakers game at Staples Center.
A doppelganger of LeBron James was spotted near the Lakers’ bench, and social media had a field day.
Year 19 LeBron James & time traveler LeBron James in the same frame pic.twitter.com/wyvyRycOLa
— Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) November 1, 2021
Lebron is so good he is Playing and watching the game at the same time 😧 pic.twitter.com/1CEhfUr4Ri
— The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) November 1, 2021
LeBron watching and playing. 😂😂
(h/t @ThePettiestLA) pic.twitter.com/hFHsmyt9FW
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 1, 2021
LeBron had a look-alike in the crowd tonight 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/tmxmDVsyCq
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2021
James has had a relatively quiet night, especially on the offensive end, as he did not shoot the ball well.
However, he still found the right opportunity to give the hometown crowd a big thrill, as he threw down a reverse slam dunk on the fast break at one point.
Overall, it has been no contest, as the Lakers quickly established a big lead against the visiting Houston Rockets and maintained it into the fourth quarter.
Defense has been the key for L.A., as it was on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers have held the Rockets to a very low point total, just as they suffocated the Cavs late in their previous contest.
A win tonight would move the Lakers over .500 for the first time this season. It would be a welcome development, given the slow start the team got off to and the high expectations surrounding it.