Video: LeBron James throws insane reverse dunk in Lakers game vs. Rockets
- Updated: October 31, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be 36 years of age and in his 19th NBA season, but he is still capable of throwing down highlight dunks.
In the second quarter of L.A.’s Sunday contest against the Houston Rockets, he got out on the fast break and gave the Staples Center crowd a reverse jam.
LEBRON WITH THE REVERSE!
SHEESH pic.twitter.com/cVM3VOLn1F
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 1, 2021
James is continuing to put up MVP numbers to start this season. Through six games he is averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists a game.
His 3-point shot looks noticeably better than it has in the past, as has his midrange jumper.
After shutting down the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter on Friday, the Lakers continued their newfound defensive prowess against the Rockets.
Houston was held to just 15 points in the first quarter as the Lakers started to build a big lead.
L.A. is currently 3-3 on the season. A win against the Rockets would put them over .500.
The Lakers will face the Rockets again in their next game. L.A.’s overall schedule is relatively easy over the next few weeks, which will give it a great opportunity to make up for losing its first two games of the season.