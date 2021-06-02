- Snoop Dogg destroys Anthony Davis with brutal comparison to fictional character
Snoop Dogg destroys Anthony Davis with brutal comparison to fictional character
- Updated: June 2, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been on the receiving end of insults for his inability to stay healthy and suit up for the team.
Rapper and diehard Lakers Snoop Dogg recently roasted Davis in an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
The image, which has Davis’ head superimposed onto the body of the fictional character known as Mr. Glass, clearly depicts the rapper’s current opinion of the Lakers star.
Davis has been suffering through a myriad of injuries this season. He missed a major portion of the Lakers’ regular season games because of a strained calf and Achilles tendonosis.
In the team’s first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, the 28-year-old forward sustained a knee injury in Game 3 and did not finish Game 4 after suffering a strained groin. He did not play in Game 5, which the Suns took advantage of to rout the Lakers by 30 points.
Los Angeles is awaiting the eight-time NBA All-Star’s status for Game 6. Down 3-2 in the series, the Lakers would definitely receive a boost if Davis could suit up.