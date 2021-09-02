- Skip Bayless issues unprovoked diss directed at LeBron James for ‘inventing’ logo 3-pointer
Skip Bayless issues unprovoked diss directed at LeBron James for ‘inventing’ logo 3-pointer
-
- Updated: September 2, 2021
Last week, NBA legend Isiah Thomas made it clear that he believes Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was one of the first players in the NBA to regularly knock down shots from the logo.
On Wednesday, “Undisputed” host Skip Bayless offered his stance on the topic.
I definitely give LeBron credit for "inventing" the logo 3. Unfortunately he made zero of his 1st 18 attempts. He's a career 39 of 157 on logos (just 24%!). Some were psychological daggers. Many were bad show-off shots, attempts at self-promoting highlights at team's expense.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 2, 2021
Bayless has a long history of being critical of James. He’s often quick to diminish the 17-time All-Star’s achievements.
However, there is some truth to Bayless’ claim. James’ logo shots don’t fall at a very high clip, and he’s a much better 3-point shooter when he decides to pull up from a more reasonable distance.
James is a career 34.5 percent shooter from beyond the arc. In the 2020-21 season, he knocked down 36.5 percent of his shots from deep.
James likely isn’t worried about what Bayless has to say. The four-time NBA champion is focused on the 2021-22 season. He’s looking to bounce back from a frustrating 2020-21 campaign and win his fifth ring.