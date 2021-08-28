NBA legend wants LeBron James to get credit for knocking down logo shots before it was cool

NBA legend Isiah Thomas wants folks to recognize that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been knocking down deep 3-pointers for years.

Let it be known https://t.co/yF00jdxTJ9 — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) August 28, 2021

Players like Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Trae Young and Luka Doncic have become known for their outstanding range on 3-point shots. It’s becoming a trend in the NBA for players to pull up from virtually anywhere on the floor.

James isn’t know for attempting deep triples as often as some other players do, but he has been a good long-range shooter for years. He’s certainly no stranger to knocking down shots from the logo.

For his career, James is a 34.5 percent 3-point shooter. He shot 36.5 percent from beyond the arc in the 2020-21 season. His best 3-point shooting campaign came in the 2012-13 season. That year, he shot 40.6 percent from deep.

The Lakers are hoping that James’ 3-point shooting and other elite talents will help guide the team to an NBA title in the 2021-22 season.