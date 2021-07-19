- Skip Bayless destroys LeBron James over ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
Skip Bayless destroys LeBron James over ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
- Updated: July 19, 2021
During a recent episode of “Undisputed,” show anchor Skip Bayless had some harsh words for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James after the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
"I'm giving LeBron's new movie a 'C.' LeBron lost badly once again to Michael Jordan."
— @RealSkipBayless reacts to LeBron's Space Jam pic.twitter.com/zuVd11XgP8
— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 19, 2021
“Because LeBron is a nice guy, I’m going to try to be a nice guy today and give his new movie a C,” Bayless said. “… To me, the new ‘Space Jam’ is no closer than the original than LeBron is to Michael Jordan the basketball player. … I think he lost badly once again to Michael Jordan in this movie.”
It’s tough to take Bayless’ comments seriously, as he has a long history of dissing James in every way possible. Moreover, the new movie appears to be doing exceptionally well, so James is presumably unbothered by Bayless’ take on the film.
James and the Lakers are coming off of a difficult 2020-21 campaign in which the team was eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. Injuries plagued the Lakers all year long, and the issue ultimately cost the team a chance at making a deep playoff run.
Injuries aside, James had another great season individually. He averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from deep. He was named to his 17th All-Star team along the way.
The Lakers are looking to retool this offseason and hopefully return as title contenders in the 2021-22 campaign.